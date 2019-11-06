Richard Paul Tingle a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Houma, LA passed away on November 3, 2019 the age of 67. He was preceded in death by his parents C.J. and Mary Tom Tingle. He is survived by brother, Michael and wife Joy, nieces Suzanne and Michelle and brother, Thomas Tingle. Burial at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Richard attended Our Lady of Mercy and Goodwood Elementary as well as Westdale Jr High, Baton Rouge High and Tara High School. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019