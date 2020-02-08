Richard Pellerin, a life-long resident of Baton Rouge, 64 years old, passed away on January 30, 2020. Rick was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School. He was a disabled veteran of the U.S. Marines. Rick was an avid golfer and played almost daily for many years. He is survived by his brother, Louis (Chip) Pellerin and his wife, Leigh Pellerin, of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, two sisters, Chad Pellerin, of New Orleans, and Sue Anderson, of Baton Rouge, his niece, Lindsay Hagihara and great niece Mika Hagihara of Japan. He will be missed by his friends and extended family. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Louis A. and Alma Pellerin. Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802, from 9:30 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 11:45 a.m. Burial will follow at Port Hudson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2020