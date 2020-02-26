Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Pierre LeBlanc Jr.. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Praise Church Prairieville Service 11:00 AM Praise Church Prairieville Send Flowers Obituary

A ceremony celebrating the life of Richard Pierre LeBlanc Jr will be 11 am on Saturday at Praise Church Prairieville, visitation begins at 9 am. He was born in Donaldsonville on July 12, 1952 and passed from this life on February 24, 2020 at his home. He was a First-Class Machinist Millwright at Total Petrochemical St Gabriel; he collected and restored Model A and Model T cars; he played many different types of instruments and loved music. He was a devoted and faithful member of Praise Church. In addition to English he was fluent in French and Spanish. He was known for being able to fix, repair or build anything in his shop, folks traveled many miles to come to him. He enjoyed the outdoors especially gardening and cutting grass. He is preceded in death by his father Richard P. LeBlanc Sr. Survivors include his wife Deborah Delaune Grigsby LeBlanc; mother Jeanne Marie Garon LeBlanc; step son Jimmy Delaune, wife Kristi, their children Mackenzie, Jacob and Taylor; daughters Jennifer Thompson and Jessica Henry; brothers and sisters-in-law Emile & Stephanie, Andrew & Regina, Wilford & Ellen, Mark & Louise, Taylor & Cheryl, Donald L& Nena, Patrick & Ileania, and Eric LeBlanc; sisters and brothers-in-law Iris & Wesley Hernandez, Margaret & Pete Rose, Catherine Mendoza, Angela & Ricky Sims; Spiritual children Rusty & Teresa Carmouche and Faith, Rustin, Reece, Grace and Ian; Laurann & Michael Neucere and Finn & Noah; also survived by four grandchildren host of nieces and nephews. The family appreciates and thanks Bridgeway Hospice for the excellent care given to Richard by Mackenzie, Felicia, Sally, Christina, Denisha, Natalie and Chaplin Rita Chadwick. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to honor his life and memory; to give a gift of love please visit A ceremony celebrating the life of Richard Pierre LeBlanc Jr will be 11 am on Saturday at Praise Church Prairieville, visitation begins at 9 am. He was born in Donaldsonville on July 12, 1952 and passed from this life on February 24, 2020 at his home. He was a First-Class Machinist Millwright at Total Petrochemical St Gabriel; he collected and restored Model A and Model T cars; he played many different types of instruments and loved music. He was a devoted and faithful member of Praise Church. In addition to English he was fluent in French and Spanish. He was known for being able to fix, repair or build anything in his shop, folks traveled many miles to come to him. He enjoyed the outdoors especially gardening and cutting grass. He is preceded in death by his father Richard P. LeBlanc Sr. Survivors include his wife Deborah Delaune Grigsby LeBlanc; mother Jeanne Marie Garon LeBlanc; step son Jimmy Delaune, wife Kristi, their children Mackenzie, Jacob and Taylor; daughters Jennifer Thompson and Jessica Henry; brothers and sisters-in-law Emile & Stephanie, Andrew & Regina, Wilford & Ellen, Mark & Louise, Taylor & Cheryl, Donald L& Nena, Patrick & Ileania, and Eric LeBlanc; sisters and brothers-in-law Iris & Wesley Hernandez, Margaret & Pete Rose, Catherine Mendoza, Angela & Ricky Sims; Spiritual children Rusty & Teresa Carmouche and Faith, Rustin, Reece, Grace and Ian; Laurann & Michael Neucere and Finn & Noah; also survived by four grandchildren host of nieces and nephews. The family appreciates and thanks Bridgeway Hospice for the excellent care given to Richard by Mackenzie, Felicia, Sally, Christina, Denisha, Natalie and Chaplin Rita Chadwick. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to honor his life and memory; to give a gift of love please visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/richard-pierre-leblanc-jr Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close