Richard R. "Trip" "Richie" Ramagos, Jr. passed away at his home on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the age of 60. He was a resident of Plaquemine and native of Addis, La. Visiting will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 9:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Entombment of ashes will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his daughters, Nicole Ramagos and Celeste Delapasse; grandchildren, Hannah and Hailee Ramagos, Kade Bourgoyne and Brianna Delapasse; parents, Richard, Sr and Patsy Haydel Ramagos; sisters, Cindy Hebert and husband Mark, Hazel Delapasse and husband Maurice, and Patty Hunt and husband Keith; brother, Danny Ramagos; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by grandparents, Sidney, Sr and Mabel Quatrevingt Ramagos and Claude and Hazel Gauthreaux Haydel. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.