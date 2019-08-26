Richard R. "Trip" "Richie" Ramagos, Jr. passed away at his home on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the age of 60. He was a resident of Plaquemine and native of Addis, La. Visiting will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 9:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Entombment of ashes will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his daughters, Nicole Ramagos and Celeste Delapasse; grandchildren, Hannah and Hailee Ramagos, Kade Bourgoyne and Brianna Delapasse; parents, Richard, Sr and Patsy Haydel Ramagos; sisters, Cindy Hebert and husband Mark, Hazel Delapasse and husband Maurice, and Patty Hunt and husband Keith; brother, Danny Ramagos; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by grandparents, Sidney, Sr and Mabel Quatrevingt Ramagos and Claude and Hazel Gauthreaux Haydel. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019