A native of Chickasaw, AL and a resident of Walker, LA passed away on June 14, 2019. Rick is survived by his wife of 44 years Denise Anderson Simms; children, Sam Linder (Chad), Chris Simms (Lacy), Leigh-Ann Herman (Jon); grandchildren, Cole and Piper Linder, Cameron and Connor Simms, Lorelei Herman; sister Leslie Simms. He was preceded in death by his parents Alton Ray and Joan Badon Simms. A memorial service will be held on Thursday July 18th at 11 am at First Baptist Denham Springs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rick's name to .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 12 to July 18, 2019