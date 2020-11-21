Richard "Big Reed" Reed entered into eternal rest at his residence in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was an 86 year old native of Zachary, Louisiana and a professional chef. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Monday, November 23, 2020 from 9-10:45 am. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will FB lived streamed via Miller & Daughter's page at 11:00 a.m. Survivors include his devoted wife, Ola Williams; daughters, Joyce Jackson (Amos) and Shanda Hives (Marlon); sister, Estelle Square (Henry); four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store