Richard S. "Ricky" Bergeron, a native of Baton Rouge, LA and resident of Central, LA, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 5:34pm at his home at the age of 74. Mr. Bergeron was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Bergeron; parents, Harold and Myrtle Bergeron and two sisters, Myrtis Felder and Faye Bergeron. He is survived by his wife, Glennis Chenier Bergeron; son, Lance Bergeron; daughter, Candice Bergeron Honeycutt and her husband, Lonnie; four grandchildren, Collin Downs, Sarah Honeycutt, Molly Honeycutt and Claire Fisher; sister, Brenda Penny and two brothers, Harold Bergeron and Beverly Bergeron. Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Services will be at 12:00pm Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Troy Rembert, Joshua Smith, Daryl Wells, Dennis Penny, Marc Melancon and Collin Downs. Honorary Pallbearers will be R.C. Temple, Mike Briley and Lonnie Honeycutt. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be made to: Glen Smith Transplant Patient Assistance Fund at Ochsner Medical Center. The family would like to send a special thanks to the New Orleans Ochsner Heart Transplant Team, Dr. Terry Rehn and Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge.

