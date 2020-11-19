Richard S. Courtney, Sr., 63, died November 6, 2020 due to cancer. He leaves behind his only son, Shelby (Katelyn), his two beloved granddaughters, Annabel and Zoie, and his fur companion, Cher; also survived by his sisters Sandra Cortez (Herbert), Cathy Beavers (Jerry), and Robin Fellows (Bill); and Annabel's mother, Jessica Cathey (Frankie); preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Juliette Courtney, and his sister, Diane Courtney. His wishes were to be cremated with no service. There will be a gathering of relatives and friends at a later date which will be posted on Facebook. Richard was a friend to many and will be sorely missed. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

