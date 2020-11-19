1/1
Richard S. Courtney Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard S. Courtney, Sr., 63, died November 6, 2020 due to cancer. He leaves behind his only son, Shelby (Katelyn), his two beloved granddaughters, Annabel and Zoie, and his fur companion, Cher; also survived by his sisters Sandra Cortez (Herbert), Cathy Beavers (Jerry), and Robin Fellows (Bill); and Annabel's mother, Jessica Cathey (Frankie); preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Juliette Courtney, and his sister, Diane Courtney. His wishes were to be cremated with no service. There will be a gathering of relatives and friends at a later date which will be posted on Facebook. Richard was a friend to many and will be sorely missed. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved