Richard "Tina" Sensley, a native of Clinton, resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away May 28, 2020. He was 67. Survived by a daughter, Kizzy Laborde (Amingo), grandson Tre'Mingo Laborde, a sister, a brother, family and friends. A private visitation at Richardson Funeral Home. Interment in Robert W. Sensley Estate Cemetery.

