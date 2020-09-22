1/1
Richard Spears Sr.
Richard Spears, Sr. entered into eternal rest on September 19, 2020 at the age of 68. He was a Retired Conductor for Union Pacific Railroad. Survived by his mother, Rosemary F. Cummings; daughters, Alonda Hunter Grayer and Shanta Bryant; son, Richard Henry Spears, Jr.; 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandsons. Preceded in death by his father, Samuel Spears. Visitation Thursday, September 24, 2020 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Celebration of Life Service Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center. Pastor Gus Spurlock of Fairview Baptist Church and Mt. Zion on the Hill officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 22 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
SEP
25
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
