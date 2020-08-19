Richard Steven Elphage, Sr. departed this life on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at his residence in New Orleans, LA. He was 77 and a native of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, Napoleonville, LA from 9:00am to Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Survived by his wife, Cora Mae Pearley Elphage; 8 children, Charlotte Elphage-Brown, Jenell Elphage, Richard Elphage, Jr., Daryl Fields, Nikita Elphage, Reginald Fields, Toby and Shelia; 1 brother, Alfred Elphage; 2 sisters, JoAnn Robinson and Regina Elphage; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; a host of neices, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Augustine Elphage; daughter, Renetta Elphage. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA. 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.