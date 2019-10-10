Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Stills, II, a loving, kindhearted gentleman was born on September 21, 1964, the oldest child to Richard Stills, Sr. and Goldye Green Stills. He departed this life on September 29, 2019. He will be laid to rest on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at New Creation Christian Center, 1943 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA at 10:00 am. Richard graduated from Central High School and Southern University and A&M College of Baton Rouge, LA. Richard married Robin Stevenson Stills on March 27, 1993; from this union, two children were born: Richard Stills, III (deceased) and Rajah Stills. Richard was a young man who loved to discuss the bible, just like his dad. He was respected by many and known as a resourceful man with great compassion. Left to cherish his memories are a loving daughter, Rajah A. Stills and granddaughter, Khole N. Stills of Baton Rouge, LA. One sister, Yolanda Colette Stills and two nephews, Christopher Stills and Cordell Whitmore of Baton Rouge, LA. He also leaves a host of grieving cousins and friends; all of whom will miss his smile and his ability to make us laugh. Richard Stills, II, a loving, kindhearted gentleman was born on September 21, 1964, the oldest child to Richard Stills, Sr. and Goldye Green Stills. He departed this life on September 29, 2019. He will be laid to rest on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at New Creation Christian Center, 1943 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA at 10:00 am. Richard graduated from Central High School and Southern University and A&M College of Baton Rouge, LA. Richard married Robin Stevenson Stills on March 27, 1993; from this union, two children were born: Richard Stills, III (deceased) and Rajah Stills. Richard was a young man who loved to discuss the bible, just like his dad. He was respected by many and known as a resourceful man with great compassion. Left to cherish his memories are a loving daughter, Rajah A. Stills and granddaughter, Khole N. Stills of Baton Rouge, LA. One sister, Yolanda Colette Stills and two nephews, Christopher Stills and Cordell Whitmore of Baton Rouge, LA. He also leaves a host of grieving cousins and friends; all of whom will miss his smile and his ability to make us laugh. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close