Richard (Dick) Stoewer, age 86, a resident of Central, passed away on July 14, 2020. Dick was born on September 22, 1933 in Galena, Illinois and graduated from Galena High School. He joined the U.S. Air Force where he met his wife, Sally, and retired after 23 years as an aircraft electrician. He was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. After military service, Dick worked and retired from Cargill Milling in Port Allen. He continued his devotion to servicemembers and veterans as a member of the American Legion Post 38 where he proudly served on the Honor Guard. At age 72, he joined the American Red Cross in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and volunteered at various disaster sites around the country until 2016. Dick is a member of Magnolia United Methodist Church in Greenwell Springs. Dick and Sally were world travelers who treasured every trip they took and site they saw. They camped and cruised the globe with their children and grandchildren sharing their wonder for the world. For 23 years, Dick remained a faithful and avid fan of the LSU Tiger Softball team and was a familiar face in his regular seat in Section 104 behind home plate. He is survived by his children, Charles (Pam) of Baton Rouge, Sherry Kinchen of St. Amant, and Teri Hruska (Bob) of Virginia; grandchildren, Justin Kinchen (Julianne), Amanda Kinchen, Ryan Stoewer (Portia), Caroline Stoewer, and Elena Hruska; great-granddaughters, Aurora, Zoe and Luna; brother, Kenneth of Normal, Illinois and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Sally; his parents, Charles and Mildred Anger Stoewer, and brothers Donald and Gerald. Visitation will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home, Baton Rouge, LA on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. The funeral service will be Monday, July 20, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Magnolia United Methodist Church in Greenwell Springs, LA followed by burial with military honors at 11:00 a.m. at the Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary, LA.

