Richard Taft Holmes, Sr., (Dick) was born in Chicago, IL, on February 17, 1922 and passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 7, 2020. He was 98 years old. He married Juanita Inez Atwell of Baton Rouge on April 13, 1945. They moved from Chicago, IL, to Baton Rouge in September 1947. He was born in the north and became a southerner by choice. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and his wife of more than 63 years. He is survived by his daughter Barbara Conachen (Joe), two sons Richard, Jr., (Susan Major) and Ronald Scott (Pat Duvernet); six grandchildren Margaret Turner-Holwager, Linda Parent, Christopher Holmes, Christine Kalinowski, David Conachen, Bridget Holmes and 11 great grandchildren. He was employed by the Electro-Motive Division of General Motors Corporation in the 1940's and became involved in the railroad change over from steam powered locomotives to diesel-electric powered. He helped write the first Parts Catalog for EMD Locomotives. He served in the US Army combat engineers, the infantry and the army air corps during WWII. Most of his business life was spent in residential housing (pre-fabricated homes) and as an architectural draftsman. "Life goes on. Whatever we were to each other, that we are still. " Henry Scott Holland. Services will be scheduled at a later date.

