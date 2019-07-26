|
|
Richard Tarvin Laws "Poppy" was a resident of East Baton Rouge. He was 83 years old and a native of New Orleans. He passed away on July 23, 2019 at 12:07 A.M. at his daughter's home surrounded by loved ones. He was married to the love of his life for 26 years. Richard was a Marine and a part of the Marine Corps League for many years. He is survived by his daughter, Stacey Laws Warren and son-in-law Will Warren; Son, Paul Navarre and daughter-in-law, Barbara Navarre; 5 grandchildren and their spouses: Ashley Richard, Michael Warren, Marie Cofield, Casie Qualls, Christine Mendez and 10 great-grandchildren. Richard is preceded in death by his wife, Clara Annette Corken Laws, both parents and multiple brothers and sisters. Pallbearers will be the Marine Corps League. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. Services will follow, and burial will take place at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to St. Joseph Hospice for the compassion shown to Richard and for treating us like family.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 26 to July 29, 2019