Richard "Dickie" Valery Conrad, III was a native of Louisiana and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on July 6, 2020 at 9:46 am at the age of 60. After a year long battle with cancer, he died peacefully at home with his devoted fiancé Sharen and his family. He was a loving father, an exceptional "Paw Paw," a wonderful brother and a true friend. Big Dick loved Grand Isle and fishing. Soon he will be there for forever. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on July 10, 2020 from 12 pm - 2 pm. Funeral services will follow.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store