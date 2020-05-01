Richard Wayne "Richie" Cooper
1971 - 2020
Richard "Richie" Wayne Cooper, Jr., born December 30,1971, died unexpectedly on April 27, 2020 at 4:01 pm at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was 48 years old and a resident of Watson. Richie was an amazingly creative, talented, and generous person, as well as a loving and kind father to his only child, Cody Cooper, daughter-in-law, Danielle, and granddaughter, Scarlett. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman, hunter, and outdoorsman. Woodworking was just one of the many hobbies he enjoyed and Richie made beautiful gifts for many people that he loved. Richie is preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Rhea Cooper, Morgan and Ida Mae Vosburg, and brother-in-law, Lane "Chickenman" Gaspard. Those left to cherish unforgettable memories of our beloved Richie are his parents, Patricia Vosburg Barrios and Richard Wayne (Annie) Cooper Sr.; sisters, Stephanie Gaspard, Melanie (David) Landry, Tricia Guitreau, Suzanne (Ricky) Sonnier, Christina Cooper, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. A small funeral service will be held outdoors at St. George Catholic Church in Baton Rouge.

Published in The Advocate from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
