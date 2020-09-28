Richard Wayne "Butch" Seguin, 78, a native of Baker, LA, passed away on Thursday, September 24 at his residence in Zachary, LA. He was a graduate of Baker High School, and went on to join the Marine Corps. After working at Ethyl Corporation, he joined the EBRP Sheriff's Office, retiring after 22 years of service as a deputy in the Civil Division. He was an avid woodworker and loved fishing and hunting, along with riding his Harley. He loved watching the LSU Tigers with his wife, Lari. Most of all he loved his Lord, his country and he was forever head over heels in love with his wife. He was preceded in death by: his parents, Lawrence Edward Seguin, Sr. and Bernice Seguin; and his brothers - Lawrence Edward Seguin, Jr. and Charles Melton Seguin. He is survived by: his wife Lari Seguin; his sons – Brandon Nathan Brock and Dakota Wayne Brock; his sister Pellie Altuman (Terry); his sisters-in-law - Betty Seguin and Lorraine Seguin; and numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Brandon Brock, Dakota Brock, Dylan Fury, Mike Jackson, Terry Altuman, Robert Stone and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 30, at Slaughter First Baptist Church, 3227 Church Street, from 9:00 a.m. until the presentation of honors begins at 11:15 a.m. followed by the memorial service at 11:30 a.m., to be conducted by Pastors Mike Mann and Clint Stewart. Friends and family are invited to process to Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary, where his family will gather for a private graveside service. Arrangements entrusted to Church Funeral Services and Crematory.

