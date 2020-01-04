Richard passed away December 25, 2019 at the age of 88. We was born in Nashville, TN and lived in Baton Rouge since 1961. He entered collage at the University of Tennessee Knoxville and transferred to MIT, graduating in 1953 with BSChE. Working career began with chemical plant project engineering from which he moved to industrial instrumentation sales. He retired from Moore Products Co. after 38 years of service from their Baton Rouge sales office. Predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Lillian 'Len' Weidman, parents and four siblings. He leaves numerous nieces and nephews. Body donated for scientific purposes to Louisiana Bureau of Anatomical Services, New Orleans.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020