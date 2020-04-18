Richard William "Billy" Hurst, native of Brittany and a resident of Sorrento, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 due to complications of the COVID-19 virus at the age of 80. Richard graduated from St. Amant High School in 1958 and entered the United States Air Force, served for 26 years then worked for the United States Post Office and retired. Richard enjoyed life, he never met a stranger. He enjoyed traveling; camping with his family and friends; and gardening, there was not a bush or tree that went unattended. Richard was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, St. Amant, La. and St. Anne Catholic Church, Sorrento, La.; the American Legion Chapter #38 in Baton Rouge, La.; United States Air Force Association and the V.F.W. Richard is survived by his daughters and son: Joycelyn A. Craig; Swaantje R. Hoffman and her husband Kevin; his son Glen R. Hurst; Grandsons, Devin R. Hoffman, Nicholas J. Hoffman, Jeremy J. Craig, Jared W. Craig, Sean E. Hoffman; great granddaughter Audrey Rose Marie; his beloved friend Rose Tassin; his brother Freddie Hurst and wife Julie; his brother Able Hurst; his ex wife Kathryne Hamilton; and many nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his wife of 34 years, Marie "Netsy" A. Landry Hurst; his son in law Joel Craig; parents, Emmet J. and Hazel L. Dupuy Hurst; his brothers Johnnie and Glen L. Hurst; his sisters Eurlene and Lurlene Hurst; and his nephew Johnnie Max Hurst. Due to the COVID-19 virus a private burial will be held at Port Hudson National Cemetery with a memorial mass to be scheduled at a later date. Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales is in charge of the arrangements. To offer condolences to the family please visit oursofh.com. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Our Lady of Lake Critical Care Unit staff in Baton Rouge, La.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.