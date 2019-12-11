Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Wuensch. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Memorial service 1:00 PM Broadmoor Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Wuensch, beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather, passed away Dec 7, 2019 at the age of 83. He was born in Patterson, NJ; traveled, lived, and worked around the world. He resided in Baton Rouge for the last 43 years. He graduated from Duke University in 1958 with a Physics degree. He was a well-liked colleague who worked for Esso and Exxon for many years as an instrumentation engineer. He was so in demand he worked in many exotic locations like the Philippines, Singapore, Greece, Scotland, England, France, Japan, Australia, and even Baton Rouge. One of the things that brought him great joy was being director of the Feliciana Retreat Center. He served the church and God very ably while giving time and resources freely to ensure the Retreat Center and Camp Agape were successes year after year. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Harriet Wuensch. Together they had three daughters. Special appreciation is given to their middle daughter, Joanna and her husband Sean Rowan. They walked beside him for many months in this last journey. They have three daughters, Brenna, Kelia and `Aine. The Rowans reside in Baton Rouge. Their oldest, Debbie, is married to Scott Haynes and they have two sons, Jonathan and Joshua. The Haynes reside in Glen Allen, Virginia. Their youngest is Beth who is married to Nathan Ross, they have one son, Zeke and one daughter, Madison. The Rosses reside in Columbia, South Carolina. He has one brother Bernie Wuensch, who along with his wife Mary Jane, reside in Concord, MA. A Memorial Service will be held at Broadmoor Presbyterian Church on Friday December 13th, 2019 at 1PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Broadmoor Presbyterian Church Summer Camp fund.

