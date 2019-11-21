Richardean Harrison departed this life on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Lafourche Home for the Aged. She was 77, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Moses Baptist Church, Thibodaux, LA from 8:00am to Religious Services at 10:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA 70301. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019