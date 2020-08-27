Richmond "Juneboy" Brown, Sr., entered eternal rest on Sun., Aug. 23 2020 at his residence. He was born Sept. 22 1952 in Baton Rouge. Richmond was a graduate of McKinley High and was a lifelong resident of South Baton Rouge. He married Brenetta S. Brown and to that union one child was born, Richmond (Nekeshia) Brown, Jr. Other survivors include four grandkids, Bryanna, Richmond III, Taia and Rivers Brown, four brothers Warren Madison, Charles (Edna) Brown, Edward (Charlotte) Madison, Gearld (Teacia) Madison, four sisters Terrell Mitchell, Clayia (George) Hamilton, Linda (Bruce) Brown, Pam (George) Anthony, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Richmond was a disabled veteran and his hobby was drawing. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, one sister. A memorial will be done at a later date. Special thanks to Carney and Mackey Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store