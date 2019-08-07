Rickey Duncan, Sr. entered into eternal rest at Northridge Care Center on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was a 57 year old native of St. Francisville, Louisiana. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Friday, August 9, 2019 from 9 am until service at 11 am conducted by Rev. John H. Emery; Survivors include his children, Rickey, Jr., Damion and Trematrice Duncan; siblings, Audrey Hampton, Karen Emery (John), Fredrick and Randy Duncan; four grandchildren; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019