Rickey Duncan, Sr.

Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Rickey Duncan, Sr. entered into eternal rest at Northridge Care Center on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was a 57 year old native of St. Francisville, Louisiana. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Friday, August 9, 2019 from 9 am until service at 11 am conducted by Rev. John H. Emery; Survivors include his children, Rickey, Jr., Damion and Trematrice Duncan; siblings, Audrey Hampton, Karen Emery (John), Fredrick and Randy Duncan; four grandchildren; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019
