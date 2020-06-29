Rickey "Slick" Williams
A native and resident of Plaquemine, Louisiana, Rickey "Slick" Williams departed this life on Wednesday June 24, 2020, at his home. Rickey is survived by his son Travis Gales; five sisters, Elizabeth Williams, Florine (William) John, Yvonne (Lionel) Aaron, Hannah Henderson, and Patricia Snell; two brothers, Floyd Williams and George Williams; two brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday July 1, 2020, at 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am at Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Dr. Plaquemine, LA. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.
