A native and resident of Plaquemine, Louisiana, Rickey "Slick" Williams departed this life on Wednesday June 24, 2020, at his home. Rickey is survived by his son Travis Gales; five sisters, Elizabeth Williams, Florine (William) John, Yvonne (Lionel) Aaron, Hannah Henderson, and Patricia Snell; two brothers, Floyd Williams and George Williams; two brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday July 1, 2020, at 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am at Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Dr. Plaquemine, LA. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store