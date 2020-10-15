1/1
Ricky Clay Stout
1960 - 2020
Ricky Clay Stout was born on September 9, 1960 and departed this life on October 7, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory an Aunt Oreather Lee; cousins Shelita (Cedric) Woods, George (LaTasha) Jones; Godmother Mon'que (Leroy) Jackson a dedicated and devoted friend Lee Cotton, Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends. Proceeded in death by surrogate father George E. Lee and Grandmother Katie Honore Jones. Graveside services have been scheduled for Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:00 am at Southern Memorial Gardens. Premier Services has been entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Southern Memorial Gardens
