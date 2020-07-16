Ricky Eugene Blackwell, a longtime resident of Central, died peacefully surrounded by his family on July 14, 2020 at the age of 66. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and "Pappy." He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Ivy Blackwell; his son, Jason Eugene Blackwell and wife Megan; his daughter, Sonya Blackwell D'Antoni and husband JD; his grandchildren, Amelia, Jacob, Ethan and Olivia Blackwell, and Dylan, Logan, and Layton D'Antoni; his mother, Geneva Anding Blackwell; his sister, Debbie Barton and companion Pat Guercio; and his brother, Keith Blackwell. He was preceded in death by his father, Felix Eugene Blackwell. Pallbearers will be Jason Blackwell, JD D'Antoni, Dylan D'Antoni, Logan D'Antoni, Danny Blackwell and Keith Blackwell. Honorary pallbearers will be Layton D'Antoni, Jacob Blackwell and Ethan Blackwell. Visitation will be at Greenwell Springs Baptist Church, 19421 Greenwell Springs Road, Greenwell Springs, Louisiana 70739 on July 18, 2020, beginning at 9:00 am until the service at 11:00 am. Brother Tim Norris will officiate. Graveside will immediately follow in the church cemetery.

