Ricky Alcide Falcon, 56, a resident of Donaldsonville, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at his home. Ricky was born March 31, 1963, in White Castle, the son of Claude Lloyd Falcon Sr. and Shirley Oufnac Saltzman. Ricky enjoyed traveling and cooking. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his mother, Shirley Oufnac Saltzman and husband Billy; two sons, Blake Wiltz and wife Nicole, Dakota Flacon; three grandchildren, Damion, Blake Jr., and Jaxson; one sister, Rosalind Hebert and husband Mervin; one brother, Kenneth Falcon; two nephews, Derick Hebert and wife Rita, Ian Falcon; four nieces Kaylla Hebert and boyfriend Bruce Smith, Michelle Seller and husband Bill, Keisha Ahles, and Libby Falcon; three great nephews, Owen, Xailen, and Grant; three great nieces, Abby, Myla, and Mia; extended family and friends. Ricky was preceded in death by his father, Claude Lloyd Falcon Sr.; two brothers, Geroid Flacon and Claude Lloyd Flacon Jr.; niece, Kasey Falcon; nephew, Mathew Falcon. A Memorial Mass will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Jules Catholic Church in Belle Rose at 11 a.m. A memorial visitation will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019

