Ricky Francis Mancuso passed away on May 29, 2019. He was 64 years old and a native and lifelong resident of Baton Rouge. He enjoyed fishing and being on the waters of Louisiana and enjoying time with his family and loved ones. He is survived by his mother, Junell Mancuso, his children Terra, Tracy, Toni, Christopher, Derick, Ricky and Rodney Mancuso, Garrett Rushing, his grandchildren Brennan, Devin, Gabby, Journey, Jayce, Grace, Toni and Emmett. His sisters Michelle Mancuso, Rochelle Mancuso, Angelle Murthree and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Francis B. Mancuso, his wife Debra Mancuso, his daughter Lindley Rushing and grandson Jeffrey Rushing. In lieu of services and visitation, and at Rick's request, a private ceremony with his immediate family will be held to spread his remains. He wished for all to celebrate his life and not mourn his passing as he is at peace.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019