Ricky Hilton Edwards, 64, of Denham Springs passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 in Denham Springs. Mr. Edwards worked as an electrician for B&D Electric in Baton Rouge for over 40 years. He loved fishing, LSU Tigers, the New Orleans Saints and was an avid beer stein collector. Ricky was an amazing man who loved his family and friends and will be truly missed by all. Mr. Edwards was preceded in death by his parents, Hilton and Rosalie Edwards and one brother, Robert "Doodle" Edwards. Mr. Edwards is survived by his sister, Audrey Deville (Patrick Rockford), brother, Michael Edwards (Lisa), nephew, Dustin Deville (Diana), niece, Lacie Brunson (Reed) and nephew, Chris Edwards, three great nieces and numerous other family members. Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 8:00pm Friday, November 1, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Services will be at 10:00am Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home with visitation from 8:00am to service time at the funeral home. Interment will be at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019