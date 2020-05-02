Ricky Hunt
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ricky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ricky Hunt, age 63, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, April 30, 2020 at 12:07 a.m. A resident of Prairieville, LA, he was born in New Orleans, LA on July 21, 1956. He was a retired superintendent of rigging with Turner Industries. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service was held, and interment was at Carpenter's Chapel Cemetery in Prairieville, LA. A memorial service will be held at a later date after restrictions have been lifted. He is survived by his wife, Aletha Hunt; mother, Lenora Wheat and husband, Deloine; daughter, Vanessa Ladnier; son, Chad Hunt; brother, Eddie Darby; stepbrothers, Melvin Wheat, Tim Wheat, Hank Wheat, and Charles Wheat; and grandchildren, Sherrie Efferson, Jaden Stafford, Baylor Ladnier, and DeLaney Ladnier. Preceded in death by his father, Olen Hunt; birth parents, Charlie and Flo Darby; and son, Jeremy Courtney. He was a member of Praise Church. Arrangements under the care of Ascension Funeral Home. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ascension Funeral Home
426 West New River Street
Gonzales, LA 70737
(225) 647-8463
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved