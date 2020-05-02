Ricky Hunt, age 63, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, April 30, 2020 at 12:07 a.m. A resident of Prairieville, LA, he was born in New Orleans, LA on July 21, 1956. He was a retired superintendent of rigging with Turner Industries. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service was held, and interment was at Carpenter's Chapel Cemetery in Prairieville, LA. A memorial service will be held at a later date after restrictions have been lifted. He is survived by his wife, Aletha Hunt; mother, Lenora Wheat and husband, Deloine; daughter, Vanessa Ladnier; son, Chad Hunt; brother, Eddie Darby; stepbrothers, Melvin Wheat, Tim Wheat, Hank Wheat, and Charles Wheat; and grandchildren, Sherrie Efferson, Jaden Stafford, Baylor Ladnier, and DeLaney Ladnier. Preceded in death by his father, Olen Hunt; birth parents, Charlie and Flo Darby; and son, Jeremy Courtney. He was a member of Praise Church. Arrangements under the care of Ascension Funeral Home. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 2 to May 3, 2020.