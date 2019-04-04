Ricky Ivory Scott entered into eternal rest at his residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Monday, April 01, 2019. He was a 59 year old native of Baton Rouge. Visitation at Star of Bethlehem B.C., 6274 Scenic Highway on Saturday, April 06, 2019 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Reverend Gary L. Gross, Sr.; Interment at Mount Pilgrim B.C Cemetery. Survivors includes 3 sisters: Carolyn Scott, Janice (Nathaniel) Royal, and Linda McCaleb; 1 brother: Micheal Scott, Sr and a goat of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.; Proceeded in death by his parents: Ruth and Eugene Scott, Sr; siblings: Eugene, Jr, Larry, and Ronald, Sr, Troxie Scott and Betty Holiday. Arrangements by Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019