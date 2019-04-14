Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ricky J. Villeneuve, age 56, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:49 a.m. A resident and native of Gonzales, LA. He was a 1982 graduate of East Ascension Academy and retired from Deltech Corporation. Visiting on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W. New River St., Gonzales, LA from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Visiting on Tuesday, at St. Mark Catholic Church, 42021 Hwy. 621, Gonzales, LA from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Rubin Reynolds. Entombment at St. Theresa Catholic Church Mausoleum. Survived by his mother, Dorothy "Dot" James Villeneuve; two daughters, Jaley Villeneuve and Justey Matthews and husband, Alex; three sisters, Lisa Badame and husband, Kevin, Dana Neusetzer and husband, Willie, and Cindy Gautreau and husband, Jaime; three brothers, Cairue "C.J" Villeneuve and wife, Lisa, Larry Villeneuve Jr. and fiancée, Jan, and David Villeneuve; four grandchildren, Gauge, Treyden, Jayden, and Raelynn; special cousin, Terri Norwood; and caring neighbor, JoAnn Jones. Preceded in death by his father, Larry P. Villeneuve Sr.; maternal grandparents, Cairue and Octavie James; and paternal grandparents, Larry J. and Effie Villeneuve. He was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church. Ascension Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

426 West New River Street

Gonzales , LA 70737

