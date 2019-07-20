Ricky Joseph Pourciau, 50, a native of Baton Rouge, LA., and resident of St. Francisville, LA. Passed away on Monday July 15, 2019. Ricky is survived by his son, Lane Pourciau; sister, Wanda (Blake) Theriot; Nephews, Todd (Lilah) Hunter, Ryan (Hailie) Hunter; Niece, Kaitlin (Colby) Ledet; Stepniece, Casara (Dennis) Collins and Macy Theriot; 5 great-nieces, 2 great-nephews, 1 step-great-niece and 1 step-great-nephew; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Ricky is preceded in death by his Companion; Dawn Chambers; Father, Harry Pourciau; Mother, Mary Pourciau Kirkwood; Grandparents, Howard and Lilian Pourciau and Amos and May Hunt. Ricky was a Plumber by trade and motor cross enthusiast who had a passion for dirt bike riding in his spare time. He was loved by all. Graveside service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, July 23 at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 20 to July 23, 2019