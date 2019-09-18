Ricky Lynn Taylor was born August 16, 1960. He was one of seven siblings born to the late Ellen Taylor Butler. Funeral Services will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church 1896 E. Flanacher Rd. Zachary, LA. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Interment LA National Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories two daughters Courtney Taylor of Zachary, LA and Tamerin Taylor Norman (Brandon) of Carthage, TX; grandsons, Nicholas and Miccah Norman of Carthage, TX; one Step-daughter LaShounda Jackson of Houston, TX; four Sisters Danice Taylor Sims of Baker, LA, Laura Ruth Butler of Baton Rouge, LA, Jackie Brown of Zachary, LA, and Debra Drewery of Baton Rouge, LA; two Brothers Ivy J. Taylor (Virginia) of Port Hudson, LA and William Butler, Jr, (Cynthia) of Baton Rouge, LA. His vibrant smile, generous nature, and loving spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019