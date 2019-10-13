Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 3305 Hwy 70 South Pierre Part , LA 70339 (225)-473-8122 Visitation 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM Ourso Funeral Home 3305 Hwy 70 South Pierre Part , LA 70339 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Ricky Peter Mabile, 58, a native and resident of Pierre Part, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Ricky was a loving husband, father, step-father, brother, grandfather and friend. Ricky adored his wife and together they enjoyed dancing, cooking and crabbing. He was an avid bass fisherman who also enjoyed telling stories of missing the "big" one, hunting and watching LSU. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Coupel Mabile; son, Blake Mabile (Nathalie); two step daughters, Kayla Coupel (Chase) and Beth Landry (Dylan); three siblings, Betty Breaux (RP), Herman Mabile (Cereline) and Carroll Mabile (Melinda); four grandchildren, Aiden Mabile, Colton Coupel, Carter Landry and Carson Landry. He is preceded in death by his parents, Adeole and Ezilda Mabile and two sisters, Katherine Landry and Celeste Mabile. Pallbearers will be: Dylan Landry, Darrell Landry, Mike Bueche, Jerry Coutee, Sean Robbins, Todd Mabile, Chase Mabile, Carroll Mabile and Herman Mabile. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home in Pierre Part from 4pm until 9pm and will resume on Tuesday from 9am until Mass of Christian Burial at 1pm at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019

