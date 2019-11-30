Rita "Gale" Brooks, 60 years old, beloved mother, grandmother and friend to many was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 27, 2019. She entered this world on December 12, 1958, born to Ella and Tanner Abney, in Memphis, TN. She was a faithful believer in her Lord Jesus. She loved her family and grandchildren and will be dearly missed. Rita is survived by her son, Richie Ginn and daughter in-law, Cristina Forbes; daughter, Allison Hawkins; two step-daughters, Michelle Hawkins Dinecola and Carmen Hawkins; grandchildren, Rayna Stoner, Hailey Hughes, and Devin Hawkins; brothers, Johnny Hatcher, Curtis Hatcher, and Bobby Hatcher; sisters, Hope Vincent and Syble Clark; and a host of nieces and nephews. Rita is preceded in death by her father, Albert Romantino; mother, Ella Romantino; husband, Julian Brooks; son, Drew Dale Hawkins; brothers, Jerry Hatcher and Mitchell Abney; and sister, Diane Welch. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana, on Monday, December 2, 2019, from 12:00 PM until the funeral service at 2:00 PM, officiated by Reverend Jay Avance. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign our online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019