Service Information
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine , LA 70764
(225)-687-1850
Visitation
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church Hall
Grosse Tete , LA
Visitation
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church

Rita passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:59 p.m. at her home surrounded by her family in Grosse Tete at the age of 80. She was a native of Grosse Tete, a homemaker and a retired Iberville Parish School Bus Driver. Visiting will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church Hall, Grosse Tete on Tuesday, July 23rd, from 5 to 9pm and will resume on Wednesday, July 24th, from 9am until 10:30am with Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 11am, celebrated by Father Amrit Raj. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, Grosse Tete. She is survived by sons, Charles "Lil Cha" Angelloz, Jr. and wife Bonnie, Virgil "Tab" Angelloz, and Jimmy Angelloz and wife Anna; daughters, Liz Angelloz Hunt, Edith Angelloz Cumbo and husband Joey, and Rita Lynn Angelloz Major and husband Wayne; grandchildren, Stephen Angelloz and wife Misty, Kayla Angelloz LaCour and husband Frankie, Jared Angelloz, Chandler Angelloz Marionneaux and husband Clay, Cole Angelloz, Bradley Hunt and Jessica Ray, Elizabeth Hunt and Dustin Royal, Cade Cumbo, Andrew Brodnax and Sydney Wright, Emily Brodnax, and Justin Major and wife Alyssa; and great grandchildren, Hudson and Reese Angelloz, Connor and Carsyn LaCour, Jace Juge, Skylar and Weston Hunt, Bryce, Blaize, Parker and Gage Royal and Hunter and Kayleigh Major, with another on the way; two brothers, Francis "Donny" David and wife Janet, John Granville David and wife Barbra; two sisters, Vicky David Boss and husband Wayne, Melinda David and Jr.; three sisters-in-law, Bonnie, Cathy and Evelyn David; one brother-in-law, Larry Arnold; and numerous nieces and nephews. Rita was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Charles "Cha Cha" Angelloz, Sr.; parents, Benedict David Sr. and Ruby Estelle Ingle David; three brothers, Benedict David, Jr., Ferlton "Goat" David, Sr., and Robert Wayne David; three sisters, Betty "Chief" David Wilson, Wanda David Chaisson and Darlene David Arnold. Pallbearers will be Stephen, Jared and Cole Angelloz, Bradley Hunt, Andrew Brodnax, Cade Cumbo, Frankie LaCour, Clay Marionneaux, Wayne "Fella" Boss, Jr. and Dustin Royal. Special thanks to Pointe Coupee Home Health and Hospice, especially Cassie Schaffield, Amanda Chustz, Ms. Carolyn and Dedra Newton Brogan. 