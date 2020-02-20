The Advocate Obituaries
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
12424 Brogdon Ln
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
12424 Brogdon Ln
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Rita Easley Jacobs Obituary
Rita Easley Jacobs, passed away on February 18, 2020 at the age of 90. Rita "Maw-Maw" Jacobs was a devoted Catholic and faithful member of St. Patrick Church. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother that cared deeply for her family and friends. Her passion for cooking was greatly enjoyed by all and her joy of music kept an eternal smile on her face that will never be forgotten. We know she is now with her savior the Lord Jesus Christ and her beloved husband Ellis "Paw-Paw" Jacob and will live forever in our hearts. She is survived by her daughter, Gail G. Hinds; grandson, Charles E. Metrailer, III and wife Beth; granddaughter, Angie H. Barnes; great-grandchildren, Lauren E. Metrailer, Katie E. Metrailer, Emily E. Metrailer, Karlie Grace Barnes; sister, Annie Easley Thompson. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Jacobs; her parents, Allie Mae Easley and Jeffie William Easley; sisters, Lois Alma Miller and Bennie Mae Smith; brother, Wilton Easley. Visitation will be at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 1:00 pm until Mass at 2:00 pm. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Parkinson's Fondation/Parkinson.org The family of Rita wishes to extend our sincere thanks to her caregiver, Lakeeshia Oliver. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020
