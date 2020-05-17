Rita Landry Tullier, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Iberville Oaks Nursing Home at the age of 88. She was a resident and native of Plaquemine. She is survived by her sister, Rosalee Lindsey; niece, Yvonne Sharon, nephew, Peter Palermo and wife Charlene, great niece and godchild Tammy Sharon Culmone and husband Joey and great niece Tonya Sharon Simon and husband Terry, who lovingly cared for her, and many other nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Joseph "T-Earl" Tullier; parents, Armond and Eloise Fremin Landry; sister, Mae Rose "Mary" Palermo; brothers, Ellis, Nolan, Elmore, Wilson, Ernest, Roland, Richard, Sterling and Frank. A private graveside service will be held. The family thanks you for your patience and understanding during this time and ask that you please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com. Special thanks to Iberville Oaks Nursing Home especially Terry and Wanda and Comfort Care Hospice especially John, Michael and Kelly.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 17 to May 18, 2020.