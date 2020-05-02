Rita Mae "Connie" Melancon
Rita Mae "Connie" Melancon, native and resident of Gonzales, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at the age of 85. Rita was a long time beautician who loved to go dancing. She loved to 2-step and jitterbug the most. At the age of 45, she went back to school and earned her beautician's license. Rita is survived by daughters, Cheryl Lambert, Darlene Juneau (Carl); sons, Terry Paul Lambert (Myrna) and Michael Lambert (Kelly); grandchildren, Sherry McDaniels, Melody Grimmett, Eric Martin, Timothy Lambert, Caleb Morgan, Jamie Lambert, Jordan Lambert, Jaxon Lambert, Christopher "Drew" Riley, Jr., Catherine Rene Riley, Clinton Michael Riley and Clifton Matthew Riley; great grandchildren, Sara McDaniels, Austin McDaniels, Johnny Grimmett, Emma Grimmett, Jackson Martin, Courtney Riley, Destiny Riley, Elin Riley, Damion Riley, Rustin Riley, Raylan Welp, Audrey Deen, Waylon Deen, Alexus Morgan, Kaylyn Morgan, Tristan Morgan and Presley Lambert; sisters, Ruth Babin Duplessis and Hazel Babin Melancon, numerous nieces and nephews and dear friend, Lionel Babin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leus Paul and Juliette Young Babin; husband, James Joseph Melancon and former Leon Joseph Lambert, Sr.; son, Leon Joseph Lambert, Jr.; grandson, Carlos Juneau and great grandson Eli Michael Lambert; siblings, Evelyn "Totsie" Lambert, Elma "Shy" Bourgeois, Kevelyn Paul Babin and Robert "Boo" Babin. Private graveside services will be held for Mrs. Melancon. Ourso Funeral Homeof Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
