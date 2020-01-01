Born October 7, 1958, Rita died peacefully in her sleep on December 30, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She is predeceased by her parents Joseph E. and Mildred guidry Miranda and survived by her husband of 43 years Steve Frost, her children Angela Frost and Christopher Frost (Kelly), granddaughters Roxanne Foley, Britney Bacile, and Annabelle Bacile and one great grandchild Hazel Foley. She worked at OLOL, private healthcare and Williamsburg Retirement Center. Rita will be greatly missed by her family and friend
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020