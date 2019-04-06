Rita Perkins, a loving wife, sister, aunt and friend went to her eternal home on Friday April 5, 2019. She was 64 years old. Rita loved to tend to her garden and travel across the country with her beloved husband. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her loving husband of 47 years, Charles Perkins; brother, Alexander Landry; two sisters in laws, Cheryl Sibley and husband Jerry, Donna Whitehead and husband Jimmy; Lifetime friend, Sharon Coats and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs on Tuesday April 9, 2019 from 10am until Celebration of Life Service at 1pm, conducted by Rev. Max Landry. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Brandon Perkins. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2019