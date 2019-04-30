Sharon, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, at Carpenter House after a brief battle with cancer. She was a native of Darrow and a resident of French Settlement. Sharon's passion was her love for flowers. She was an avid gardener and could make anything grow. Visitation will be Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 10 am to 12 pm at First Baptist Church in French Settlement – 16735 LA Hwy. 16. Services will follow conducted by Pastor Herman "Herb" Cowen. She is survived by her husband, Richard Bowlin; daughters, Regina Bowlin and Sarah Bowlin; grandchildren, Kyndall Bowlin and Gunner Westbrook; sister, Peggy Clement and her husband Charles; brother, Kerry Granier; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Ellen Johnson Granier; sister, Rebecca Smith and her husband David; brothers, Victor Granier, Albert Granier, Jr. and Leslie Paul Granier. The family expresses their heartfelt appreciation and thanks to the doctors, nurses, and aides at OLOL and Carpenter House for their loving care. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 4, 2019