Rita St Pierre Derouen was born on April 29, 1932 in Des Allemonds, LA and passed from this life on Wednesday October 9, 2019 at the age of 87 years. She was a resident of St Amant and a member of the Catholic Faith. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed baking, animals, watching football and LSU baseball. Her passion was gardening and her flowers. She will be remembered as certainly an angel on earth. She is preceded in death by her parents Clemille Jean and Elizabeth Meyers St Pierre, grandson Jason, siblings Paul, Warren, Ina and Sylvia. Survivors include her husband of 65 years Ed Derouen; children Eddie Derouen Jr (Melody), Perry Derouen (Lisa), Wendy Babin (Jimmy); sister Ethel Ledet (Whitney), grandchildren Buddy, Lindsey, and Missy; great grandchildren Demi, Blaize and Cannon; also survived by other relative and friends. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019