Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ritchie Warren Martin. View Sign

Ritchie Warren Martin, 65, entered his heavenly home on April 16, 2019. His firm belief in God and devotion to his family brought him comfort in the end. He is survived by his sons Adam Martin, wife Jennifer Love Martin, and Aaron Martin, wife Katie Fant Martin, and his spouse Sherry Rushing Martin. The light of his life on earth was his five grandsons, Isaac Nathanael, Collin Christopher, Levi Matthew, Conner James, Judah Lane, and his only granddaughter Danielle "Dani" Claire. He is also survived by his sisters Marvel Martin Woods, brother-in-law Julian Woods, and Phyllis Martin Richardson, brother-in-law James Richardson, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Silvece Albin Martin, mother, Altha Wells Martin, and brother, Terry Lawrence Martin. Ritchie will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, devoted grandfather, distinguished pharmacist, and gifted minister of music. Services to honor his life will be held at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Bayou Barbary, Louisiana on Saturday, April 20, 2019, with visitation from 9am until Funeral Service at 12pm. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Ritchie Warren Martin, 65, entered his heavenly home on April 16, 2019. His firm belief in God and devotion to his family brought him comfort in the end. He is survived by his sons Adam Martin, wife Jennifer Love Martin, and Aaron Martin, wife Katie Fant Martin, and his spouse Sherry Rushing Martin. The light of his life on earth was his five grandsons, Isaac Nathanael, Collin Christopher, Levi Matthew, Conner James, Judah Lane, and his only granddaughter Danielle "Dani" Claire. He is also survived by his sisters Marvel Martin Woods, brother-in-law Julian Woods, and Phyllis Martin Richardson, brother-in-law James Richardson, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Silvece Albin Martin, mother, Altha Wells Martin, and brother, Terry Lawrence Martin. Ritchie will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, devoted grandfather, distinguished pharmacist, and gifted minister of music. Services to honor his life will be held at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Bayou Barbary, Louisiana on Saturday, April 20, 2019, with visitation from 9am until Funeral Service at 12pm. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Funeral Home Seale Funeral Service, Inc.

1720 S. Range Ave.

Denham Springs , LA 70726

(225) 664-4143 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close