Pastor Rob R. Marks, Sr. was born January 2, 1956 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the union of the late Robert Marks and Gertrude Banks Marks. He confessed Christ as Lord and Savior of his life at an early age. He continued on his Christian journey until the end. He leaves to cherish his earthly separation, his wife; Vanessa Wells Marks, two sons; Rob Marks Jr. of Donaldsonville, LA and Jasman Chase (Chabry Williams) Marks of LaPlace, LA and one daughter, Tamera Marks of Donaldsonville, LA. One grandson, Jayden Marks. Three sisters, Constance Brown of Cedar Hill, TX, Cordelia Chester of New Orleans, LA and Robin Marks of Mansfield, TX. A host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Gertrude Marks, his brothers, Theodore Banks, Eugene Marks and Jason Marks. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Demby &Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com on Apr. 12, 2020