Robbin Eames Hardy, 56 passed away while in the care of Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on April 6, 2020. She was born to the union of Robert Eames and Sheryl Lewis on September 15, 1963. On January 30, 1982 she married Ronald Hardy Sr. To this union, five children were born. Robbin was an accomplished Prophetess, Author, Life Coach, Speaker, Mentor, Community and World Changer. She devoted her life to helping others discover and realize their dreams. Her deep passion for teenage girls fueled her to devote nearly 40 years to transforming the lives of thousands of girls. Her work has moved many girls and women from trauma to triumph, often mentoring multiple generations of families. She founded Young Women For Christ more than 30 years ago, which later evolved into GEMS (Girls Enrichment Mentorship Services). Her stellar work opened doors for her to bring GEMS into both the East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana school systems, where more than 1,000 girls of all ethnicities are members of her organization. Robbin was a part of Top Ladies of Distinction, and MOVE Fellowship. She was also the Vice President of Faith, Hope, and Love Worship Center, one church in two locations. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband of 38 years, Ronald Hardy Sr.; her children: Ronald Hardy Jr./Tiffany, Ronaldo Hardy/Cristian, Rachele Hardy, and Ramon Hardy; her grandchildren: Raynah, Emmanuel, Josiah, Trinity, Laylah, Melah, and Zion; her father: Robert Eames Sr./Lorraine; her siblings: Tasha Pitts/Maurice, Ronette Williams/Arminius, Robert Eames Jr./Wanakee, Alan Smith/Marion, and Stephen Eames; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her daughter Rachel; her great grandmother Armena Augustus; her grandmother Mildred Green; her mother Sheryl Lewis; and her father and mother in law Willie and Yvonne Hardy. A private service will be held at Faith, Hope, and Love Worship Center on Tuesday, April 14 at 11 am. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020

