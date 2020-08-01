Robby Issac "RoHo" Watts went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 29, 2020 at the age of 31. He was a resident and native of Colyell, Louisiana and a member of Colyell Baptist Church. Visitation will be Sunday August 2, 2020 from 5 pm to 9 pm and will resume Monday at 9 am until services at 11 am at Colyell Baptist Church, 19524 La. Hwy. 42, Livingston, La. Burial to follow in Colyell Community Cemetery. Roho was an electrician who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Jessica Edler Watts; daughter, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Watts; son, Zane Issac Watts; parents, Robbie and Winona Laiche Watts; sister, Alicia Watts Roshto and brother-in-law Alex Roshto; brother, Alex Ryan Watts and fiance', Heather Temple; father and mother-in-law, Ted and Kathy Edler; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Lou and Dorthy Jane Watts, Ignace and Gertrude Laiche and Rosalie Aydell Laiche. Pallbearers will be Aaron McLin, Jacob Robertson, Justin Andrews, Dustin McMorris, Jordan Watts, Ted Wayne Edler, Dakota Edler, Josh Edler. In lieu of flowers, a Go Fund Me Page has been set up for Jessica to help alleviate any future financial burdens. Philippians 4:13 "For I can do all things through Christ, Who Strengthens me." Arrangements by McLin & Manley Funeral Home, (225) 755-9757.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store