1/1
Robby Issac "RoHo" Watts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robby Issac "RoHo" Watts went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 29, 2020 at the age of 31. He was a resident and native of Colyell, Louisiana and a member of Colyell Baptist Church. Visitation will be Sunday August 2, 2020 from 5 pm to 9 pm and will resume Monday at 9 am until services at 11 am at Colyell Baptist Church, 19524 La. Hwy. 42, Livingston, La. Burial to follow in Colyell Community Cemetery. Roho was an electrician who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Jessica Edler Watts; daughter, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Watts; son, Zane Issac Watts; parents, Robbie and Winona Laiche Watts; sister, Alicia Watts Roshto and brother-in-law Alex Roshto; brother, Alex Ryan Watts and fiance', Heather Temple; father and mother-in-law, Ted and Kathy Edler; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Lou and Dorthy Jane Watts, Ignace and Gertrude Laiche and Rosalie Aydell Laiche. Pallbearers will be Aaron McLin, Jacob Robertson, Justin Andrews, Dustin McMorris, Jordan Watts, Ted Wayne Edler, Dakota Edler, Josh Edler. In lieu of flowers, a Go Fund Me Page has been set up for Jessica to help alleviate any future financial burdens. Philippians 4:13 "For I can do all things through Christ, Who Strengthens me." Arrangements by McLin & Manley Funeral Home, (225) 755-9757.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Service
11:00 AM
Colyell Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mclin & Manley Funeral Home & Cremation Services
29419 Walker South Rd
Walker, LA 70785
(225) 755-9757
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved