Robert 'Bob' Geddie

Robert 'Bob' Geddie Obituary
Robert "Bob" Geddie, a resident of Baton Rouge, La., passed away, Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the age of 68. Bob is survived by his brother, Cecil L. Geddie, Jr. of Alexandria, La, and special friend, Jeanneen H. Higgins of Baton Rouge, La. He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil L. Geddie, Sr. and his mother, Mary G. Geddie. A Celebration of Life will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home, Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 11:00am to 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers please make donation to in Bob's name. The family of Bob wishes to extend our sincere thanks to The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2019
